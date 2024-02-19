Balentine LLC Has $376,000 Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,507,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after acquiring an additional 446,233 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 93,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,663,000 after acquiring an additional 119,192 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFC opened at $24.69 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

