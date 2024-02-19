Balentine LLC Increases Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 16,840.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $91.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.39.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

