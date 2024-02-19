Balentine LLC Invests $251,000 in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.69.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $132.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $143.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.56.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $182,003.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $182,003.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,287 shares of company stock worth $37,043,679. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

