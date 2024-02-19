Balentine LLC Makes New Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,373,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

Get Our Latest Report on CDW

CDW Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $241.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.70 and a 200-day moving average of $214.18. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $247.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.