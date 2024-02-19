Balentine LLC Purchases 1,663 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

