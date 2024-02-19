Balentine LLC Purchases 366 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $108.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 62.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,992. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

