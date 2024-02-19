Balentine LLC Purchases 546 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STM opened at $45.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STM. UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

