Balentine LLC Purchases New Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2,329.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Down 1.2 %

AMT stock opened at $187.13 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

