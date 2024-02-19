Balentine LLC Purchases Shares of 4,748 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 163,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 35,690 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,047,000 after acquiring an additional 154,159 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 75,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 860,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after acquiring an additional 179,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,062,000 after acquiring an additional 48,230 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Nutrien Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $51.12 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.