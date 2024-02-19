Balentine LLC Reduces Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $281.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.30. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

