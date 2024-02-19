Balentine LLC Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Balentine LLC lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,544,000 after purchasing an additional 526,889 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,771,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,570,000 after acquiring an additional 575,930 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $48.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.