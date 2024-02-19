Balentine LLC Sells 1,209 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Balentine LLC trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in State Street by 8.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,022,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 412,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,176,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $72.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $93.15.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

