Balentine LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Balentine LLC cut its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GL. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,632,000 after purchasing an additional 82,367 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,214,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.14.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $125.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day moving average is $116.97. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $127.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $1,790,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,790,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,003 shares of company stock worth $4,745,889 in the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

