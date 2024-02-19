Balentine LLC Sells 151 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,470.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,599. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $119.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.89. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.36.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

