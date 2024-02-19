Balentine LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,182,000 after purchasing an additional 29,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEO. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.6 %

DEO stock opened at $146.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.33. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

