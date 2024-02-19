Balentine LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $91.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

