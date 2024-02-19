Balentine LLC Sells 262 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Balentine LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 106,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 105.5% during the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,089,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,795,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE DELL opened at $84.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

