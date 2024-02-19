Balentine LLC Sells 310 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,061,000 after buying an additional 377,143 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $2,498,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $2,107,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 137,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.50 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

