Balentine LLC Sells 5,667 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $16.97 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

