Balentine LLC Sells 574 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in United Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in United Airlines by 81.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

United Airlines stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

