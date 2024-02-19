Balentine LLC Sells 644 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,664 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in UiPath by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Trading Down 2.8 %

UiPath stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PATH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UiPath

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 766,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,575,520. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.