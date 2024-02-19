Balentine LLC Sells 744 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in News were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in News by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in News by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in News by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

News Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of News stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

