Balentine LLC Sells 758 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Balentine LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ameren by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ameren by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Trading Down 0.0 %

AEE opened at $69.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.72. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $91.18.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

