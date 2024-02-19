Balentine LLC Sells 7,739 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Balentine LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.8 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

