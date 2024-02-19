Balentine LLC Sells 903 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Balentine LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 671,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,120,000 after acquiring an additional 496,620 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after buying an additional 2,148,205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,858,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,321,000 after buying an additional 1,365,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,337,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,171,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $57.03 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

