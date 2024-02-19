Balentine LLC Takes $402,000 Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after buying an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Kenvue by 227.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kenvue by 615.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576,681 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $333,564,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $255,435,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KVUE. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

