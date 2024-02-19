Balentine LLC Trims Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Balentine LLC cut its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.19.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 640,172 shares of company stock worth $127,356,430. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $230.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.80 and a 200 day moving average of $174.25. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

