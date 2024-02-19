Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,172,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $62.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.57. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

