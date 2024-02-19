Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC reduced its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,339,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 142,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 42,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,545 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Price Performance

BALL opened at $62.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

