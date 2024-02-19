Bally’s (BALY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bally’s (NYSE:BALYGet Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bally’s Stock Performance

NYSE BALY opened at $11.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.08. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BALY shares. Macquarie cut Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 64.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 524.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

