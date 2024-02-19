Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 125.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,913 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,582 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 171,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,757,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,086,000 after acquiring an additional 69,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,266,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,590,000 after acquiring an additional 249,185 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $94.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.06. The company has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $100.54.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

