Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Buys 1,313 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,887 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $404.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $245.61 and a twelve month high of $420.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $389.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,978,803. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

