Barclays PLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,680 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Boot Barn worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $90.66 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average is $79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of research firms have commented on BOOT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

