Barclays PLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of S&T Bancorp worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 581.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 146,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 125,042 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 17.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $32.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $38.43.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $103.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.10 million. Research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

