Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,073 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $880.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.89. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $47.28.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

