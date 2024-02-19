Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of Sensient Technologies worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,486.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $65.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.96. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $78.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.