Barclays PLC Lowers Stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $177,787.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,580 shares of company stock worth $3,242,346 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $147.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.55. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $138.17 and a fifty-two week high of $177.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.62.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.53%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

