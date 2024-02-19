Barclays PLC Makes New Investment in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Trinity Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

Trinity Capital Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

