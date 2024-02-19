Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,193 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 33,931.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,253,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,401 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 19.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,972,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,114 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 268.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 326.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter worth $13,568,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America cut Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Barclays Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

