Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $884,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 172,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 403,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 2.54. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

