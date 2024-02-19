Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 25,973 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Enerplus by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 264,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Stock Performance

NYSE ERF opened at $16.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ERF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ERF

Enerplus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.