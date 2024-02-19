Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 25,973 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Enerplus by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 264,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enerplus Stock Performance
NYSE ERF opened at $16.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ERF
Enerplus Company Profile
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enerplus
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.