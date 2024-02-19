Barclays PLC Sells 1,476 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,292,000 after buying an additional 122,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,779,000 after buying an additional 59,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESE stock opened at $104.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.62. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.60.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.44 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

