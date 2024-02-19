Barclays PLC Sells 1,775 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of First Bancshares worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First Bancshares by 23.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 65.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 31.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 86,597 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $777.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.89. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $60.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

First Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.