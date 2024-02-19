Barclays PLC Sells 2,221 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $185.00 on Monday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $122.10 and a 52 week high of $198.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.10.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

