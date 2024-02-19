Barclays PLC Sells 2,931 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 14.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 284,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 35,042 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 21.9% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Stock Down 4.0 %

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $29.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $888.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $39.03.

Southside Bancshares Cuts Dividend

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Southside Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Insider Activity at Southside Bancshares

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Herbert C. Buie purchased 1,990 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.52 per share, with a total value of $64,714.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 407,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,932.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

