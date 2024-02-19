Barclays PLC Sells 3,603 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Select Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

SEM opened at $27.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,000. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

