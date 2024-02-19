Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.550-1.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Barnes Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.55-1.80 EPS.

Shares of B opened at $36.36 on Monday. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of B. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,724,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Barnes Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,333,000 after purchasing an additional 275,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

