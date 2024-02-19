Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Lowered to $21.00 at TD Securities

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Shares of GOLD opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

