BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BCRX stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.91. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

