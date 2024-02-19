Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.44.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $9.88 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

